BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute led to a gun being fired, and Bloomington Police say they now have the man responsible.

Jahni O. Lyons, 19, of Bloomington was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person younger than 21.

Monday at about 7 p.m. Bloomington officers arrived in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street for the reported disturbance. No immediate arrests were made, but police continued to investigate.

Tuesday, at about 1:30 p.m., three people were detained in the same area in connection with the original disturbance. Police then arrested Jahni, and a second man, Geomonte O. Lyons, 21, of Bloomington. The third person was released.

Geomonte’s charges are not related to the shot’s fired incident, police said in a press release. Instead, he was arrested on McLean County warrants for theft, battery, resisting an officer, and criminal damage to property.

Following the arrests, Bloomington officers executed a search warrant for a home and vehicle associated with the incident. They found two guns and ammunition in the process.

Both men were transported to the McLean County Jail.