BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire Sunday evening extensively damaged a mobile home in Bloomington, causing two residents to find lodging elsewhere, the fire department reported Monday.

According to the Bloomington Fire Department, firefighters were called to 3 Snow Lane just before 8 p.m. on a report of a structure fire. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from multiple windows in the single-wide mobile home.

Due to the size and type of fire, back-up was called and several more machines from the Bloomington department as well as the Normal Fire Department responded.

Part of the home’s floor had burned away, and there was thick smoke throughout the unit. The main fire was put out within 20 minutes of the call. The two residents who were home at the time managed to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage to the home is extensive, the department said. An financial estimate of the damage was not yet determined. The homeowner is not insured. The local chapter of the American Red Cross was notified to help the residents find shelter.

Local utilities shut off gas and electricity to the structure.