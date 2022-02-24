BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Already in the McLean County Jail for other offenses, a Bloomington mom has now been charged with concealment of death.

Kimberlee Burton was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation in her missing seven-month-old daughter, Zaraz V. Walker.

A formal criminal charge is pending review by the McLean County States Attorney’s office, and bond court is expected to take place Friday.

As previously reported, Burton was already in court for two counts of child endangerment.

At that time, Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said Burton had four children; an 11-year-old, a six-year-old, a five-year-old, and a seven-month-old.

Police arrested Burton at a Walmart following a report of retail theft. At that time, her five-year-old and six-year-old were left at home.

After her arrest, Rigdon said the children called their father, saying that “Mom is gone.” He sent their grandmother, who was in Chicago at the time, to Bloomington to pick up the kids.

During the pick-up, the grandmother noted the state of the home. She said the door was unlocked, and the house was both dirty and cold.

She also noticed the two children were the only ones in the home, and both were hungry and not wearing underwear.

Rigdon said it appeared the children had been left alone for hours.

While Bloomington police were able to locate three of the children, the infant, seven-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was not there.

Burton had told police that she has no children, and Rigdon had concerns that she may have mental health issues.