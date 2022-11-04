BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman charged with the concealment of her infant daughter’s death was acquitted of two felony charges.

Kimberlee Burton, 29 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday afternoon by a McLean County judge. Burton and her defense attorney along with the State appeared in a stipulated bench trial–a trial in which the state and defense agreed on the facts and evidence of the case.

According to court documents, two psychiatrists diagnosed Burton with schizophrenia and one of them also diagnosed her with PTSD.

The judge ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) to take custody of Burton for a psychiatric evaluation to determine her need for treatment.

Burton was charged in February in relation to her missing infant daughter, Zaraz Walker. Walker was reported missing on February 12 and is presumed to be deceased by the Bloomington Police Department.

To this day, the whereabouts regarding Walker’s remains are unknown and have yet to be found.

Burton will appear back in court on December 29th for a court review of the DHS evaluation.