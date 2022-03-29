BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Monday’s Bloomington City Council meeting, the council approved a contract with Normal based P.J. Hoerr, Inc. for about $13.8 million, more than $2 million more than the original estimate of approximately $11.7 million.

Some council members were concerned with the rising costs of the project. Ward 3 Alderwoman Sheila Montney and Ward 5 Alderman Nick Becker voted against approving the contract.

The council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Bloomington Public Library to issue bonds for the library. The Bloomington Public Library will then use its property tax levy to support the related debt service.

Coinciding with those approvals, the council also approved the issuance of up to $20 million in general obligation bonds. Leaders with the city said these bonds will pay in part for both projects, about $14 million for the library expansion project, and $5.8 million for O’Neil Park & Pool Improvement Project.

“With projects of that size, we don’t have the reserves in place to fund them, so we’re gonna have to obviously borrow for them, so doing a municipal bond funding, seemed to be the most effective way to take some of those costs out 20 years, over, beyond the estimated life of an asset like that, like a library building or a pool,” said Scott Rathbun, Finance Director for the City of Bloomington.

IT was a busy night for the council as they also approved a resolution relative to redistricting. The 2020 census revealed two of the nine wards within Bloomington are not within the required 10% disparity, keeping all wards within similar population sizes.

City staff will now come up with two-to-three new maps, which would effectively bring all nine wards back within that 10% disparity. These maps will be presented to the council at a committee of the whole meeting on June 20.