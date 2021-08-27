Bloomington NAACP leaders react to new police chief

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington community is reacting to the news of its newest police chief.

Wednesday, city leaders announced Jamal Simington as the new chief. The local chapter of the NAACP said they hope he can address issues with policing such as police brutality, and bridge the gap they believe exists between minorities and the city’s police department.

Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP said she wants Simington to come in an be able to make relationships with the community.

“We have to be able to address the history of law enforcement and the reality of racism. We do,” Foster said.

Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the Bloomington NAACP chapter said every citizen has the right to be treated appropriately and pointed to a study that shows minorities, specifically African-American motorists are more likely to be stopped and searched.

“Just that deep rooted problem associated with injustices must be addressed. We’re feeling abundantly confident that Mr. Simington is going to arrive, engage in meaningful dialogue with us so that we can start to address some of the issues that’ve plagued our community,” Jackson said.

Both women applaud city leaders for the hire and said the city’s second police chief of color in the last 10 years is what progress looks like.