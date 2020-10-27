Bloomington names first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The City of Bloomington has announced its first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

Michael Hurt, as named by City Manager Tim Gleason, will now serve in the role effective immediately. The announcement comes in a release from the City of Bloomington.

Hurt’s credentials include 20 years of human resources management experience, most recently as the city’s Community Relations Manager. In that role, he served as the point of contact for Americans with Disabilities Act, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and Office of Civil Rights matters.

Hurt’s new role focuses on expanding and improving diversity and inclusion in Bloomington, including the workforce. He holds a degree in Social Justice from the University of Illinois, Springfield.

In a statement, Hurt said in part, “During my tenure so far with the city, it has become clear to me that diversity and inclusion are top priorities for the organization. This expanded role will help us to truly capitalize on our efforts and set the standard for best practices.”

Gleason statement said in part, “The creation of this position has been in the works since I [became] City Manager over two years ago. I cannot overstate how important diversity and inclusion are to me, the city council, and our entire organization.”