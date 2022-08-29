BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is narrowing candidates for its Director of Entertainment and Arts.

Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said it’s a role city staff hopes will bring new life to the city’s arena and performing arts center.

Two years ago, the city ended its agreement with a third party management company operating the arena. Since then, its been city staff responsibility to bring in acts at Grossinger Motors Arena and Bloomington Center for Performing Arts.

Tyus said the city has consolidated the operating aspect into the city’s responsibility and is creating a new department to focus on the entertainment aspect.

Over the years since its construction, the arena has lost money. Tyus said that’s not secret, however to his knowledge, most arenas and venues nationwide operate at some sort of loss.

“Profit and loss at the arena or the BCPA for that matter aren’t the only way to look at whether or not those buildings are important to our community. People who come to shows also eat at local restaurants, they buy gas at local gas stations, stay at local hotels and shop at local stores,” Tyus said.

Right now, there aren’t any major shows planned for the arena, however it is still host to IIHSA wrestling and cheerleading state competitions. It will also be the site of the Saturday farmer’s markets once the weather cools down.

On the flip side, there looks to be a full season of shows at BCPA including trumpeter Rodney Marsalis next month, a Johnny Cash tribute show in October and Sara Evans also in October.