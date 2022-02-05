Bloomington nonprofit challenges the community to spend a night in a car, and in someone else’s shoes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — 78 teams participated in Home Sweet Home Ministries annual “Night in a Car” fundraiser, and homelessness simulation event Friday night.

Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said the event helps raise money so they can continue to provide their services, but their goal is also to open people’s eyes to what is many people’s everyday reality.

“This is the coldest time of the year to do an event like this, and we do that on purpose, because we want the people who are participating to have just a little slice of how difficult it is, and quite frankly how life threatening it can be, to not have a place to call home,” said Burgess.

Many teams participated in person at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, or virtually from home. Burgess said they also had teams participating in several other states.

Normal Town Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings said she has participated in all but one of the six Home Sweet Home Ministries “Night in a Car” events.

She said she understands the importance of the event, saying she herself suffered a loss of everything in 2008.

“My very first year, it may have been 10 to 20 cars out here, and we did really well, but to come to this place now where this parking lot is full, and the amount of money we’ve been able to raise has been amazing, and I’m really excited, and can’t wait to see what it’ll be like in another six years,” said Cummings.

Staff with Stevenson Elementary in Bloomington said they’re participating because they have students who are used to going without.

“The best way to really live out empathy is to do your best to put yourself in somebody else’s shoes, so tonight, one of the coldest night’s of 2022, is a great way to do that,” said Stevenson Principal Lynn Shook.

And Burgess said they surpassed their goal of raising $150,000.

“We really see this fueling our ability to provide the shelter services that we offer, the food services that we offer, our case management that helps people chart a course forward, we can’t do any of that without the help of fundraising like this,” said Burgess.