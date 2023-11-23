BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Some members of the Bloomington-Normal community received Thanksgiving meals from Home Sweet Home Ministries, a nonprofit organization based in Bloomington.

This was the 106th time that Home Sweet Home provided meals on the holiday.

With the help of around 125 volunteers, 445 meals were delivered to homeless people and those experiencing poverty.

Matt Burgess, who is the organization’s CEO, said that today is another way of giving back to the community.

“Providing that hot, traditional Thanksgiving dinner is one small way that we can let people know that there’s somebody thinking about them today,” he said.

He went on to thank the volunteers who helped deliver meals. There was also a Thanksgiving lunch provided to community members at the organization’s facility in Bloomington.