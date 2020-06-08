Bloomington-Normal Black Lives Matter chapter brainstorms with community at public park meeting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With everything going on in McLean County and all around the world, local leaders with Black Lives Matter touched base with the community to discuss future projects and keep the momentum going.

Hundreds gathered at Miller Park in Bloomington to hear from community activists on how they can contribute in the fight for equality.

“We were looking to create our new platform and organize how to get more people involved,” said member on the Bloomington-Normal Black Lives Matter leadership team, Olivia Butts. “We like people in the streets I think it’s important, marches, rallies, and protests. But it’s also important to figure out what do we do with all this momentum how do we move it forward into actionable items.”

Organizers say this is a fight that to win, will take much more than just minority communities.

“We broke up because we know there’s different needs for black folks and non-black folks. Non-black folks worked on what does it mean to be an accomplice, not an ally. Black folks focused on what we need, what we want in this community,” said Cinnamon Porter, also a member on the Bloomington-Normal Black Lives Matter leadership team.

Community members say they hope people in attendance walked away realizing these are real problems that real people are dealing with.

“With me having a voice it’s like me coming out here speaking my truth about the injustices that have been going on i feel like they support. and with my voice i can encourage other people so it’s not a me thing it’s a we thing,” said Bloomington local Macntosh.

Butts says this is an issue that will not be solved in a day, but seeing all the people come out Sunday shows many are ready to see a change.

“It gives me some hope that people are paying attention and with people paying attention and people willing to come out today and act and participate that we’re actually going to make some tangible change,” said Butts.

The organization will be launching a new platform at its upcoming event on June 19. called Juneteenth. The location has yet to be determined.