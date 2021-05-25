Bloomington-Normal branch of NAACP to reflect on year since murder of George Floyd in Zoom gathering

BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP will host a virtual reflective prayer to reaffirm their commitment to the fight against racism.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, May 25 at 8:31 p.m.

“The struggle for equality is far from over, as there have been countless police interactions that have resulted in the senseless demise of African Americans,” the president of the Bloomington NAACP, Linda Foster said. “This one-year indicator does not minimize the work that must continue, as racism and discrimination resonate throughout our community and our country.”

The Zoom gathering will include words of encouragement, a moment of silence, and a unity prayer.

On May 25, 2020, police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. In the year since, Chauvin was convicted of murder, but the NAACP said the struggle continues.

The NAACP supports H.R. 1280, also known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021. This bill was passed by the House on March 3. The bill restricts certain practices, such as chokeholds, and increases accountability.