BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington-Normal radio station is celebrating longtime radio host Scott Laughlin.

Laughlin was the morning host on WJBC radio for 19 years until he was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. His successor Scott Miller hosted the event on his show with the support of the Bloomington-Normal community.

“Bloomington named it Scott Laughlin day, Normal named it Scott Laughlin day, the county named it Scott Laughlin day, the state’s naming it Scott Laughlin day, we went above and beyond,” Miller Said.

Miller said that it was clear to see how much Laughlin means to the community.

“He meant so much to this community, his involvement, especially with Salvation Army and local charities, and it’s clear, you can see, how many people showed up to show him love by the response,” Miller said.

Miller said Laughlin has treated him with nothing but kindness in his time in Bloomington-Normal and the two still converse.