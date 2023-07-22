BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — First responders in the Bloomington-Normal area will be hosting a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive throughout August.

The American Red Cross announced via press release Thursday that there will be a chance to give blood at five locations in the area throughout the month.

The goal of the drives is to not only increase blood supply, but to see which group of first responders can get the most people to donate.

There will be a chance to support the Bloomington Police Department, the Normal Police Department, the McLean County Sheriff, the Bloomington Fire Department, and the Normal Fire Department by donating blood during their specific drive.

The drives will be held at the following locations and dates:

Bloomington Police Department

Wednesday, Aug. 9 @ 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bloomington Police Department – Osborn Room

305 South East Street, Bloomington

Normal Police Department

Thursday, Aug. 17 @ 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Activity Center Gym

1110 Douglas Street, Normal

McLean County Sheriff

Friday, Aug. 18 @ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena – Bud Light Lounge

101 South Madison Street, Bloomington

Bloomington Fire Department

Thursday, Aug. 24 @ 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bloomington Fire Department – Station 2 Training Room

1911 Hamilton Road, Bloomington

Normal Fire Department

Friday, Aug. 25 @ 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Normal Fire Department – Training Room

1300 East College Avenue, Normal

All presenting donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to the movie merchant of their choice.

Those who would like to donate must make appointments for the drive they attend. Sign up using the Red Cross Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 800-RED-CROSS.