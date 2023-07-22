BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — First responders in the Bloomington-Normal area will be hosting a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive throughout August.
The American Red Cross announced via press release Thursday that there will be a chance to give blood at five locations in the area throughout the month.
The goal of the drives is to not only increase blood supply, but to see which group of first responders can get the most people to donate.
There will be a chance to support the Bloomington Police Department, the Normal Police Department, the McLean County Sheriff, the Bloomington Fire Department, and the Normal Fire Department by donating blood during their specific drive.
The drives will be held at the following locations and dates:
Bloomington Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 9 @ 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bloomington Police Department – Osborn Room
305 South East Street, Bloomington
Normal Police Department
Thursday, Aug. 17 @ 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Activity Center Gym
1110 Douglas Street, Normal
McLean County Sheriff
Friday, Aug. 18 @ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grossinger Motors Arena – Bud Light Lounge
101 South Madison Street, Bloomington
Bloomington Fire Department
Thursday, Aug. 24 @ 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Bloomington Fire Department – Station 2 Training Room
1911 Hamilton Road, Bloomington
Normal Fire Department
Friday, Aug. 25 @ 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Normal Fire Department – Training Room
1300 East College Avenue, Normal
All presenting donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to the movie merchant of their choice.
Those who would like to donate must make appointments for the drive they attend. Sign up using the Red Cross Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 800-RED-CROSS.