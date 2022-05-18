BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In just about a month 5,000 plus corvettes will speed into the twin cities, the return of a 50-year-old car show that got its start right here in central Illinois.

For the first time since the 1990s Bloomington-Normal will host the Bloomington Gold Corvette Show.

The Bloomington Gold Show started as a gathering of Bloomington Corvette enthusiasts in 1973. Now 50 years later, it’s turned into the longest-running all-Corvette show in the country and is recognized worldwide.

“It’s fun when people keep telling us they’re excited about us coming back and we’re getting more and more of that. Sales are going up every day and cars registered,” said the president of the show Guy Larsen.

This year the event takes place on June 10 and 11 on the campus of Illinois State University. Larsen at least 5,000 cars will adorn the campus. He said it will be the largest show since 2019 after two scaled-down years due to COVID-19.

“Our pre-registration has already surpassed the attendance we had during COVID, so it’s taking off pretty well,” Larsen said.

It’s a family-friendly event that’s open to the public. Larsen said some cars will be judged and others will be on display for viewing pleasure. They’re also hitting the road Saturday night and could be spotted around town.

“We’re doing a road tour that’s going to head around downtown Bloomington square then head up and catch parts of Route 66 then up around Lake Bloomington and back to Uptown Normal,” Larsen said.

Larsen expects 10-15,000 attendees over the two days with many coming from out of town.

“I think what we were told before is about a million-dollar impact when you think about the amount of people coming in, not only to spend on gas, but food and hotel stays,” said CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council Patrick Hoban.

Hoban said it’s the largest event the area has hosted since the pandemic and adds it will be a great opportunity to show off Bloomington-Normal and ISU’s campus.

“It is their 50th so I’m hoping they find out what the great turnout is going to be here and they come back every single year,” Hoban said.

For the last seven years, the show was held in Indianapolis.

