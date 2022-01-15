Bloomington & Normal Human Relations Commissions host 46th annual MLK Awards Program

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday, on the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the Bloomington & Normal Human Relations Commissions hosted the 46th annual MLK Awards Program.

The virtual awards ceremony honored three youth, and two adult members of the community who reflect the ideology of the late Dr. King. Jr.

Adult award Recipients were Reverend Dr. Brigitte Black of Bloomington, and Michelle Cook of Normal.

Youth award recipients were Raji More of Bloomington, and Erica Rosenberger along with Cana Brooks of Normal.

The ceremony included musical performances, as well as keynote speaker Tony Waller, Vice President of Constituent Relations & Racial Equity for Walmart.

Waller reflected on the current status of racial equity and the progress made in just the last few years, while tying in history of Dr. King Jr’s life.

He said the ceremony is an important part of the Bloomington-Normal community.

“Each year it becomes more meaningful. That’s a credit to the communities of Bloomington and Normal, the organizers of this event, and to the accomplishments of the people being honored today,” said Waller.