Bloomington-Normal Jaycees host 91st annual Christmas Parade

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Twin-Cities community braved chilly morning temperatures as the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees hosted its 91st annual Christmas parade.

Leaders with the Jaycees said it’s a fun way to let the community know the holiday season has arrived.

“It brings Santa to town, it really brings in the holiday spirit, and kicks off the holiday season,” said Andy Whalen with the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees.

Community businesses and organizations took part in the festivities, and passed out candy to the kids.

Members of the Jaycees said the event is a great way to unite the public.

“It’s great to have the community involved, we are blessed to be in Bloomington-Normal, where it is a really tight knit community,” said Colleen Fitzgerald, a member of the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees.

Douglas Reeves, a member of the Prairie Aviation Museum in Bloomington, said the parade is an important event every year in Bloomington-Normal, especially for the young ones.

“It’s really something for the kids to come out and see Santa Claus, see people that are willing to support the community bringing floats and parade items in,” said Reeves.

Reeves added, the best part is seeing the kids getting to interact with their helicopter float. He said he hopes it inspires them to one day take flight.

“It’s just fun to put kids inside the helicopter, let them move the controls, see what it’s like, we hope that someday that’ll inspire somebody to maybe get into aviation, and we encourage them to come by the museum and see more of the displays that are out there too,” said Reeves.