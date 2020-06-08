Bloomington-Normal NAACP, police stand together against police brutality

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A number of community groups within the twin cities met earlier in front of the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts to discuss the impact of George Floyd’s death.

Together the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, not in our town, the three local police chiefs and the McLean County sheriff met to condemn the “Brutality inflicted upon George Floyd of Minneapolis.”

“Today was an opportunity for the community to heal for the community to hear from the police chiefs and the sheriffs and to denounce what occurred. I think once we’re on one accord we can then move forward in unity,” said Bloomington-Normal NAACP Vice President Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson. “As you know there’s no community without unity so were unified and we’re ready to implement our strategic plan.”

The organizations are brainstorming ways to bridge the gap of mistrust between police and communities of color.

“It’s not perfect and I don’t know that perfection will ever exist but it’s good and there are ways to improve it. I am open to any ideas that people have. that’s one of the things that are in my skill sets is I’m always trying to improve,” said Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath.

President of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Linda Foster says the communities push for change grows stronger every day.

“It feels different because now is a time that people are saying they’re fed up, they’re fed up with feeling like they ain’t worth nothing and they’re not worthy and that police will continue to do what they’re doing until something happens,” said Foster.

Dr. Campbell-Jackson of the local NAACP says people of all races and backgrounds are ready for the end of racial inequality.

“They realize now of course what we’ve been fighting for for years, It’s real, it’s not a fantasy, and we need action, and young people are demanding action these days and we applaud them for their efforts. we’re not done this is only the beginning of a movement towards improvement,” said Dr Campbell-Jackson.

The rally lasted around 46 minutes leaders with the NAACP say we can expect more events like this in the future.