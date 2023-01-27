BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP is sharing its reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols. He died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing Nichol’s family. Previously, Crump represented the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. He has also filed a lawsuit against insurance company State Farm for racism and discrimination.

Video of the arrest is expected to be released Friday, January 27, 2023.

“The preliminary reports of the police officers’ indictment for kidnapping and murder are disturbing and concerning. The NAACP adamantly rebukes police brutality, no matter the officers’ race, creed or color.” says Linda Foster, President of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP.

The association’s First Vice President, Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson says, “As the world prepares to brace for yet another incident of police brutality against an African American male, we must not

remain oblivious to the fact that total disregard for humankind is wreaking havoc throughout

the African American community. We must never tolerate police officers’ blatant disregard

for the sanctity of life, regardless of the officers’ race. Law enforcement’s adherence to the

NAACP’s Ten Principles would have possibly prevented Nichol’s tragic death.”

President Foster said that the association members met with Earl Moore Jr.’s family in Springfield earlier this month. Moore suffocated while in the care of EMT workers. Attorney Crump is also representing his case.