Bloomington & Normal Public Works, McLean County Highway Department prepare for heavy snowfall

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders in McLean County are preparing for heavy snowfall to hit Central Illinois over the next few days.

In Bloomington, Director of Public Works Kevin Kothe said they will have 24 trucks out plowing beginning Tuesday night and will focus first on snow routes.

“What we call the arterials and collectors, those are main roads that people drive every day, and have most of the traffic, those are the snow routes that we’ll focus on during the storm event,” said Kothe.

He added, they’ll move on to residential streets after the snow routes are taken care of, and is asking for patience from the community.

Kothe said they’ve added more hands on deck to help with the large amount of predicted snow.

“Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we’re not gonna collect trash or recycle, and that way, those drivers that drive those trucks are also able to be used for snow operations,” said Kothe.

The City of Bloomington issued a parking ban on snow routes, now in effect until further notice.

Kothe said they would appreciate if Bloomington residents who don’t live on snow routes would find other places to park besides the street.

“No one likes getting their car plowed in, that type of thing, but it also makes it much more difficult for our drivers when they have to negotiate around cars on streets,” said Kothe.

Leaders with the McLean County Highway Department said they’ve spent the last two days getting equipment ready.

Ben Kahle, Highway Maintenance Coordinator, said the two roads they cover that connect to Bloomington-Normal are Towanda Barnes & White Oak.

“They are with 24 hour coverage throughout the winter time, so those are roads we’re gonna maintain the most, because they have the most traffic count on them,” said Kahle.

He said they also split rural McLean County into eight territories, and have two snow plows ready to cover each territory.

The Town of Normal also has a snow parking ban in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, no cars are allowed to be parked on any street in town during that time.

Residents in Normal can park their cars for free in the parking lots of the Town’s parks.

In a release from the Town of Normal, City Manager Pamela Reece said, “For the safety of our community and the crews working to clear roads, we urge everyone to stay home. Only leave if completely necessary.”