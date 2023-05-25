TWIN CITIES, Ill. (WMBD) — Pool season starts on Saturday for the Twin Cities.

“I’m super excited. This is the best time of the year,” Doug Damery, Normal’s Director of Parks & Recreation.

Staff in both Bloomington and Normal are ready to see families have some fun in the water.

“I love our returning families. We get to know a lot of our patrons and get to see them grow throughout each year. In the first weekend, it’s a lot of catch up with a lot of people. So that’s our favorite around here,” said Nicole Culbertson, Recreation Program Manager for Bloomington.

While everyone is having fun, safety is still important. People are encouraged to wear sunscreen and there’s no running or horseplaying is allowed.

“Just be friendly. This is a family friendly facility. We just ask everyone to be friendly,” said Culbertson.

Keeping track of your energy level throughout the day is also critical.

“Some of these kids come in and they swim all day long. By the end of the day they’re pretty tired and that’s when accidents can happen,” Damery said.

Parents are reminded that safety is a shared responsibility.

“We can only watch so much. And we’re watching several hundred kids, literally, at a time. And we have great zone and very good vigilance as I mentioned,” Damery said. “But we can’t always see everything that’s going on. So, you’re going to be the best first responder to any emergency.”

Bloomington’s Holiday Pool opens May 27. For more information about Bloomington pools and splash pads click here.

Normal’s Fairview Family Aquatic Center opens on May 27. The Andersen Aquatic Center opens June 3. For information about Normal pools click here.