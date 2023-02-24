Bradley Ross Jackson has been chosen for the Disney Dreamers Academy.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A high school student in the Twin Cities is heading to Florida next month for this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy at the Walt Disney Resort.

Bradley Ross Jackson is a junior at Normal Community High School. He is among 100 students from across the country who will attend the 16th annual event aimed at broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens in underrepresented communities. The event is March 23-26.

The following makes a ‘Dreamer’ stand out:

Intellectual curiosity – a love for learning and creativity

Compassion – caring for those around you

Courage – facing obstacles with poise and maturity

A positive outlook and a generous spirit

Optimism about the future

During the four-day stay, Jackson will have the opportunity to get energized by mentors who blazed their own trails to success, expand his horizons at career workshops, and develop skills like interviewing, networking and dressing for success.

Jackson said he is very humbled and excited to be selected and looks forward to excelling his skills to new heights.

Jackson is very active in his school and community and has been from a young age. He is the president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council and president of the Illinois State Youth and College Division, an active member of Jack and Jill of America Inc., and founder of the B.E. KIND-Bradley Encourages Kindness Campaign.

He is a National Honor Society student, Vice-President of Normal Community High School’s Black Student Union, and a member of the speech team, symphonic band, and freshmen mentor.

On top of this honor, Jackson will receive an NAACP Image Award on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m. He will then grace the red carpet at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, hosted by Queen Latifah.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award. Advocating for racial and social justice is simply part of my DNA, as I enjoy making a positive difference in the lives of others. I will treasure this prestigious award while representing Bloomington-Normal as I grace the stage and red carpet,” Jackson said.

Jackson was selected for the Youth Advocacy Award for his racial and social advocacy work, community service and scholastic excellence.

The community is invited to tune into BET live stream on Friday.