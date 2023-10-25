MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District announced plans for its Wastewater Modernization and Renovation Project.

According to the district, the purpose of the project is to address aging infrastructure and increase capacity at both treatment plants.

The overall project will consist of 14 individual projects. The district hopes to start rehabilitation in the next five years.

The estimated cost is $300 million. The district plans on using funds through the Federal Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) and the Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP).

Timothy Ervin, the district’s executive director, said it’s better for everyone for the infrastructure to be updated.

“This is just not a public infrastructure project. These are long-term investments in the public health and our community, the economy, and for the environment,” he said.

The long-term project will take up to 20 years to complete.