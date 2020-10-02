Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easterseals Central Illinois in the running for State Farm grant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Bloomington organizations are in the running to receive $25,000 as part of the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant.

Easterseals Central Illinois and the Bloomington-Normal YMCA are running together as part of their Growing Together campaign. If they win, the goal is to build an inclusive playground at the new YMCA location.

Executive Director B.J. Wilken said the play space will improve health, foster youth development, and unite a community.

“We’re for youth development, healthy living and social responsiblity and we’re for all,” said Wilken. “We want to make sure we’re inclusive and welcoming and we’re empowering those kids to give them the opportunity to play with typically developing children.”

The anticipated cost is around $100,000. Wilken said the grant would help them purchase playground equipment. The winner is decided by voting and only the top 40 causes get the grant.

Those interested in casting a vote can do so here.

