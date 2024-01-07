BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington and Normal’s parks and recreation Special Opportunities Available in Recreation (SOAR) program will be opening registration for its winter and spring programs on Thursday.

The SOAR program serves individuals who cannot successfully participate in traditional recreation programs by creating community therapeutic recreation.

Individuals with special needs such as developmental, physical, and learning disabilities and sensory, genetic, or behavior disorders, or autism and emotional difficulties are eligible for the activities.

Several activities are available in the winter and spring such as Special Olympics Swimming, Track & Field, Soccer, Unified Tennis, Softball, and Unified Golf. There are several other programs and activities listed in the spring and winter brochure.

There are options for payment plans as well as fee assistance for the programs.

Visit Bloomington’s Parks & Recreation website to learn more about SOAR and to register for the upcoming events.