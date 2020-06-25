Bloomington officials will take business owner to court for “mountain of car seats”

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city leaders say they plan to take the owner of Bell International to court for the “mountain of car seats” piled up on their property. City officials say the pile is causing code violations, and has led to a disturbing odor in the area.

Initially the seats were placed there for a nationwide recycling promotion put on by Walmart and Terracycle. The two companies collected more than 40-thousand seats before bell international shutdown due to COVID-19.

It reopened on June 1st and city leaders say there’s been no attempt to get rid of the car seats. So they are taking the owner to court next Wednesday. if the judge rules the property is a public nuisance, the owner has two weeks to clear the area.