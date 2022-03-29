BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread decline in population affected 10 of the 14 metropolitan areas in Illinois from July 2020 to July 2021.

That info released earlier this week by the U.S. Census Bureau and includes Peoria, Springfield and the Quad Cities.

While most areas saw people leaving, four metro areas actually saw population growth including Bloomington.

From July 2020 to July 2021 the U.S. Census Bureau reports 19 new people coming to the area. While small, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council Patrick Hoban said it’s better to gain small amounts than lose big.

“When it comes to the war for talent, gaining population is always a plus. If you don’t retain your talent, you’ll end up losing businesses all around,” Hoban said.

To compare, Peoria lost 2,936 people in that timeframe. Hoban said in the twin cities, investments from Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm are helping attract new businesses and residents to the area.

“I think they (Rivian) were supposed to be at 500 employees right now and they’re at 4,800. That has a major impact of all the new workers in our community,” Hoban said.

Bloomington was also was the only metro area in Illinois to also fully recover jobs lost during the pandemic; the area recouped 104% of jobs lost during the pandemic according to similar data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor.

“Really, the industries that got hit the hardest are not a major concentration in our area; so before the pandemic, we were actually ranked number one in the nation of places to be post-pandemic and that had to do with the industries we have,” Hoban said. “While people couldn’t work in the office, they could still work from home, and Bloomington-Normal is a great place for remote work.”

“I think we are viewed as a business-friendly community,” said Ward 9 Bloomington councilman Tom Crumpler.

Deputy City Manger Billy Tyus said the area has many job opportunities, especially with continued investments from State Farm and Country Financial.

“We have a very diversified economy. We have the entities that you mentioned but we also have smaller companies as well that have been for years and continue to operate and hire,” Tyus said.

He adds investments in infrastructure as well as amenities; including O’Neil Pool and the Bloomington Public Library, are things people consider when looking to relocate.

“Our city council made a very strategic decision a couple years ago to continue investing in those things and its showing results,” Tyus said.

Comparatively, Peoria regained around 75% of its pre pandemic jobs while the state’s average is 76% of pre-pandemic jobs recouped.

Tyus and Hoban both said they expect the Twin Cities to continue its growth.