BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new bus station may be coming to downtown Bloomington.

Bloomington-Normal’s Connect Transit is keeping its options open for a new downtown transfer center after plans for the old Pantagraph building came in over budget.

“Worst case scenario was about $40 million, and we have $18 million to put towards this project,” said Connect Transit General Manager David Braun.

That $18 million came from the State of Illinois and the federal government. Braun said they’re reconsidering after getting more information on the building during a federally required environmental study. That study revealed the former newspaper building is a historic site.

“Since we are using federal funds, that impacts our ability to use the building as we see fit,” Braun said.

Braun says the transportation company is now looking into a city-owned parking garage off of West Market Street.

“What we would actually do is utilize the first level of that parking, which is on Market Street, and then the City of Bloomington would actually build parking above that starting at Monroe Street,” Braun said.

The garage is just blocks away from Main street and the downtown square.

“It provides great access to the bars and restaurants, and employment in the downtown area, so walkability is fantastic,” Braun said.

Right now, passengers get on and off busses in front of the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Executive Director of the McLean County Regional Planning Commission, Ray Lai, said an actual station would be a safer alternative.

“I think it’s good for the transit system and for all the users and hopefully it would attract more ridership for public transit,” Lai said.

The Pantagraph building is still to be considered as an option according to Braun.

Braun said he hopes to have a site selected by next spring and to have it ready by 2025 or 2026.

The company is also looking into adding more routes, including some near Rivian’s plant. Braun said the board will vote on that matter Tuesday.