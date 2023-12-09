BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington’s Park and Recreation will have a fun place for the kids to hang out during winter break.

Children from ages 5-11 are invited to participate in games, crafts, and activities from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5. at the Lincoln Leisure Center in Bloomington.

Those who are five must be in kindergarten.

Pre-registration is required as seats are limited and is open until Dec. 27. Campers can be registered for one day or all three. It is $30 per day.

Campers will need to bring a sack lunch and drink each day. They must also be appropriately dressed for the weather, gym shoes are required, and no electronics are allowed.

Register here or visit Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation website to learn more.