BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning arrest led to Bloomington Police officers finding a ghost gun.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, officers attempted to stop a man near the intersection of Morris Avenue and Market Street, but the man ran away while holding onto a fanny pack.

Police said 23-year-old Nicholas Mull ran from officers but was eventually located and found with a ghost gun, a firearm with no serial number.

Mull was charged with unlawful use of a weapon/fellon possession, unlawful use of a weapon/person, resisting/obstructing an officer, and unlawful use of a weapon/carry.

He was transported to the McLean County Jail, where he awaits a $100,000 bond.