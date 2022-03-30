BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A personal argument escalated to shots fired, but Bloomington Police believe they now have the man responsible.

Charles L. Bell, 33, of Bloomington was arrested Tuesday night after officers responded to a call for trespassing in the 300 block of E. Locust Street.

While in route, officers learned shots were fired and a 28-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Later that night, police spotted a suspect vehicle, and Bell was inside. A search warrant at Bell’s residence later resulted in officers finding two guns.

Bell was then arrested for aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest. There is no bond information at this time.