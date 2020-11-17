Bloomington PD asking for public’s help in locating missing man

Lee Andre Brown, of Bloomington, was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A high-risk missing person case has the Bloomington Police Department requesting the public’s help.

Lee Andre Brown, of Bloomington, was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 17 after having last been seen on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Brown is listed as a high-risk-missing person as he is missing under unknown circumstances and may be in need of medical attention, according to a press release.

Brown is described as a 54-year-old black male, approximately 5’08”, 185 pounds, black hair with some gray, brown eyes and may have a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hat, black Adidas sweatshirt, dark gray jeans and Puma tennis shoes.



Anyone with information about the location of Lee Brown is asked to contact the Bloomington Police

Department at (309) 820-8888.