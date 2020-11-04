Bloomington PD asking for public’s help in suspected shooting investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing investigation regarding a shooting that is suspected to have happened this morning.

At approximately 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to Clobertin Court, The Clobertin Court apartments, for a shots fired incident. Evidence a shooting had occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex and an unoccupied vehicle struck by gunfire was observed.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or JEngle@cityblm.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If the call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s), the caller may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

