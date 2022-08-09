BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a person found in a parked vehicle early Tuesday afternoon.

Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a deceased person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Front St. Officers and detectives were deployed to investigate.

According to a BPD press release, more information will be released Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Raisbeck, (309) 434- 2593 or Det. Law, (309) 434-2527 or the Bloomington Police Department or the department’s main line at (309) 820-8888/