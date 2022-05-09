BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The search for answers is on in Bloomington.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday morning, Bloomington police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Orchard Road for a report of shots fired.

Once there, they found physical evidence of a shooting, but the circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.

At this time, there are no injuries, suspect information, or arrests. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org