BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Friday, members of the public can now text the Bloomington Police Department anonymously using a tall called tip411.

According to a BPD press release, the tool is mean to empower the public to share important public safety information anonymously by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington.

tip411 is an internet-based tool from Citizen Observer that allows anonymous two-way conversations between a citizen and the police department. Anyone with a cell phone may send an anonymous tip by texting the word “BPDTIPS” followed by their tip to the number 847411.

“This system has been successful in communities across the U.S.,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “Departments have been helped tremendously by members of the public who have sent anonymous text messages to police with important information that often leads to arrests.”

Peoria Police Department also utilizes the tip411 service.

“Our mission is to work in partnership with the community members of Bloomington to enforce the laws and to enhance the quality of life in our community,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. “It is this partnership which will allow for collaborative problem-solving, crime prevention, and safer neighborhoods. We also believe that our pro-active use of new and existing technologies increases our capability to make the City of Bloomington safer.”

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at https://www.bloomingtonil.gov/government/departments/police/submit-a-tip.

If you wish to submit a tip via phone or email and remain anonymous, please contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org. The CIAU office is staffed from 8am-4:30pm, weekdays. If no one is available to answer your call, please leave the information on the voicemail or send it via email.