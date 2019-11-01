Bloomington PD looking for armed robbery suspect in Halloween mask

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

BPD officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fast Stop convenience store at 1001 Six Points Road.

The suspect, described as a male, entered the business while armed with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is said to be 5’06” to 5’08”, approximately 140 lbs., with dark shoulder-length dreadlocks. The suspect was wearing black clothing and black gloves and covered his face using a mask.

No injuries were reported as a result of the armed robbery. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Detective Ty Klein at (309) 434-2366 or at Tklein@cityblm.org.