Bloomington PD looking for burglary suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible burglary suspect.

The BPD said a residential burglary in the 400 block of N. Robinson St. on Nov. 25. Police described him as a short black male, thin, with short black hair and possible goatee. The suspect appears to be in his late teens to early twenties.

Anyone who can identify the person or have information related to this crime is encouraged to call the BPD at (309) 820-8888. If you would like to remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.