Bloomington PD requesting public’s help locating missing ISU grad student

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois State University Grad Student is missing, and Bloomington police are asking for help in locating him.

Jealni J.J. Day, 25, from Bloomington, was reported missing Wednesday under unknown circumstances by his family and an ISU faculty member.

Day is reported to be a Black man, six feet, two inches tall, and about 180 lbs. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and some facial hair.

He is known to drive a white 2010 Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department.