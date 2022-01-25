Bloomington PD search for answers in Monday night homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead, but police have no leads in regard to who killed him.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Jefferson St. at about 7:30 p.m. Monday night for a report of a shooting, when they found a 29-year-old man in an apartment with a gunshot wound.

At about 8:45 p.m., McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder pronounced the man dead at the scene. The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

There have been no arrests made, no suspect information release, and no other injuries to report.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.