Bloomington PD search for man who damaged building Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are looking for a man they say caused more than $500 in damage to a local business.

On Jan. 15, officers responded to the 500 block of North Main Street in Bloomington for a report of damage to a business. They were then told a man had been kicked out of a local business and proceeded to damage the building in the process.

The suspect is a white man in his 20s, standing at approximately 5’8″ with a medium build and dark hair.

After the photo was taken, he put on a dark-colored Chicago Bear jersey (#17). The man could have been injured while committing the damage, as well.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer H. Clark at 309-820-8888 or hclark@cityblm.org .