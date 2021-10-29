Bloomington physician charged with unlawful dispensing and distributing of a controlled substance

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal jury has indicted a Bloomington doctor for unlawfully dispensing and distributing controlled substances on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

According to a press release, 61-year-old Dr. Richard Sabbun was indicted for 15 counts of allegedly unlawfully dispensing and distributing controlled substances from Feb. 3, 2017, through Feb. 6, 2020, in McLean County and elsewhere in Central Illinois

Sabbun was employed as an emergency room physician, and the indictment alleges that Subbun provided prescriptions that were outside the scope of his professional practice, and not for legitimate medical purposes.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for each count charged are up to 40 years of imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, and four years supervised release.

Sabbun has been released on bond, and his next court appearance is on Dec. 15.