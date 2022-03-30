BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Adam Elpayaa started Pizza Payaa, a play on his last name, as a passion project during pandemic shut-downs, making and giving away pizza to friends in the community for free out of his home.

He opened a physical space within the Mass VR building in Bloomington, after a recommendation from community members.

“We realized we had a really good product, and people were like, ‘when are you gonna start selling this?’ So we partnered up with Mass VR and came here, and now we’ve been doing well ever since,” said Elpayya.

Last week, Elpayaa and his wife attended the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, which he said has been a dream of his for some time.

They were in for quite the surprise when walking by a display of around 40 pizza boxes from different establishments.

“My wife’s like ‘babe, that’s our box over there,’ so we ran up there like little kids, and we got our picture taken, it was just really cool, it was a proud moment to see our box on an international stage,” said Elpayya.

Adam Elpayaa, his wife, and the Pizza Payaa box displayed at the International Pizza Expo.

He added, they had no idea the box would be on display, and the moment gave him encouragement and hope for the future of the business.

“Ya know we started off only being open two days a week, pre-order only, online-only, and as time has gone on, we’ve just kind of grown, grown, grown, and now we’re open five days a week, we take dine-in, we do delivery, we do everything you’d expect out of a regular restaurant,” said Elpayya.

He said he is grateful to the Bloomington-Normal community for showing Pizza Payaa support since opening.