BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington announced plans for three prescribed burnings Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department has prescribed burns scheduled for Tipton Park, Miller Dam and The Grove Park.

Weather permitting, the burns will be held:

Wednesday, March 29 – Tipton Park

Thursday, March 30 – Miller Dam & The Grove Park

Friday, March 31 – The Grove Park

Prescribed burns are an important tool of Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department that helps inhibit the growth of low-quality native invasive weeds while stimulating the growth and production of high-quality native plants.

Those seeking more information can contact Dave Lamb at (309) 434-2280.