BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington announced plans for three prescribed burnings Tuesday.
According to a press release, the Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department has prescribed burns scheduled for Tipton Park, Miller Dam and The Grove Park.
Weather permitting, the burns will be held:
- Wednesday, March 29 – Tipton Park
- Thursday, March 30 – Miller Dam & The Grove Park
- Friday, March 31 – The Grove Park
Prescribed burns are an important tool of Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department that helps inhibit the growth of low-quality native invasive weeds while stimulating the growth and production of high-quality native plants.
Those seeking more information can contact Dave Lamb at (309) 434-2280.