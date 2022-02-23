BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Capital projects are one of the biggest focuses in Bloomington’s budget for the next fiscal year; that includes road, sewer and building maitainence.

Nearly $57 million, or 21%, of Bloomington’s budget, will be allocated toward capital projects, according to city finance director, Scott Rathbun.

Rathbun said overall, the city’s budget is about $270 million for fiscal year 2023, a 7% increase from fiscal year 2022.

Rathbun said budgets and capital projects vary from year to year. He said this year’s budget is slightly higher due to federal funding.

“We have some non-recurring activity related to some of the stimulus and aid money; American Rescue Act dollars,” Rathbun said.

Rathbun said thanks to the extra funds, the city is able to pay for its machinery for projects with cash instead of leasing for a number of years. This will save the city money in the long run.

One major project the city looks to do is replace the HVAC system at Grossinger Motors Arena for $3.8 million. Rathbun said staff have told them the current system is original to the building and is in “disrepair”.

“They are at a point where their useful life is at its end and there’s a risk for the continuity of being able to hold events at the arena,” Rathbun said.

Rathbun said some of the increase is in the city’s general fund as well and that’s due to the city wanting to hire more staff members.

“We’ve pretty much held our staffing flat over the last few years, but we’re looking to address some needs in the IT department,” Rathbun said.

Other capital projects include improvements to two major roads in Bloomington’s southside. Public works director Kevin Kothe said they plan on expanding Hamilton Road (Rhodes Lane) from Bunn Street to Morrisey Drive to four or five lanes. He said they also plan on doing the same to Fox Creek Road near Pepper Ridge Park.

“The roads have been built in different segments. These are the last two segments to finish, and it accommodates not only the cars but also the people because there’s a trail along the north side of those roads and so this also completes those pieces of Constitution Trail,” Kothe said.

Kothe said from the public works’ side, nearly $6 million is being allocated to their annual road resurfacing project.

“We try to budget roughly the same amount each year for resurfacing roads, doing patching and pavement preservation,” Kothe said.

$2.5 million will also be going toward the Locust-Colton combined sewer overflow elimination project. The nine phased, $22 million project will separate sewage lines from stormwater lines. Council voted to expedite this process following flooding last June.

Council will get another budgetary update at Monday’s city council meeting. Per law, a public hearing on the budget will happen in March.

Rathbun hopes to have the council vote on the budget in April.