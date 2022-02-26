BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people took a chilly morning dip at Bloomington’s Miller Park Lake Saturday, Feb. 26, donating thousands of dollars to Special Olympics Illinois.

The Polar Plunge has raised money and awareness for the organization for over 15 years. This year, 600 people took-part in the bone-chilling plunge in-person at the lake, at another one of 24 locations, or at home.

Michelle Mayer, director of media and public relations at Special Olympics Illinois, said they were ecstatic to be back in-person again to celebrate and support athletes.

“It goes to fund programming that’s life changing for these athletes including year-round competition, health education, and leadership development,” Mayer said. “These are essential dollars and we’re really excited and happy that the people have joined us to raise that money today.”

Mayer said the state-wide goal is to raise two million dollars. She said the Polar Plunge raised over 100,000.

To donate to the plunge until March 28, go here.