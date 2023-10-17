BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington Police Department is hosting a “no questions asked” gun buyback.

A Bloomington police news release states that the buyback is open to receiving standard firearms, ghost guns, and assault weapons.

The Bloomington Police Department continues to work with our residents to prevent and solve crimes in our community. This gun buyback program is being made available to our residents who no longer wish to have guns in their households or otherwise. This is another great opportunity for BPD to increase gun safety in our jurisdiction. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Singleton

The buyback will be Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until funds run out. Cash payouts are limited to four guns per vehicle. Additional guns may be turned in, but not for cash.

Below is a list of payout prices:

$200 for handguns, rifles, or shotguns

$400 for “ghost guns” as defined in 720 ILCS 5/24-5.1

$500 for “assault weapons” as defined in 720 ILCS 5/24-1.9

Partial firearms or parts are not eligible for a cash payout.