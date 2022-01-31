Bloomington Police arrest burglary suspect Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police closed the weekend by arresting a man they said is responsible for residential burglary Sunday.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Douglas St. for a “burglary in progress.” They said a suspect reportedly broke into a home and had since fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspect quickly. He has since been identified as 26-year-old Shaquan Hosea of Bloomington.

Hosea was arrested for residential burglary, aggravated UWW / loaded firearm, and possession of cannabis.

He was taken to the McLean County Jail.