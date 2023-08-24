UPDATE (2:17 p.m.)– According to Illinois State University’s website, Alan Bates is the Director of the School of Teaching & Learning.

ISU Director of Media Relations Eric Jome released the following statement,

Illinois State University is aware of the arrest and charges against Alan Bates. The university has received no information as of this time suggesting the charges are connected to his employment at Illinois State. As a matter of course, the university does not comment on personnel matters of individual employees. Eric Jome

The arraignment is set for September 8 at 9 a.m.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A long investigation by the Bloomington Police Department Criminal Investigation Division led to the arrest of a man on Wednesday.

A Bloomington police news release confirms 52-year-old Alan Bates had previously been indicted on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. In all four counts, the victim was under 13. A warrant was issued for his arrest shortly after.

Bloomington Police Street Crimes Unit found and arrested Bates without incident.

Bates’ bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective C. Maas at 309-434-2534

or cmaas@cityblm.org.