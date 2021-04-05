Bloomington police arrest Peoria man on drug and weapon charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a Peoria man on drug and weapon charges Sunday, April 4.

Bloomington police initially pulled over 20-year-old Geovani A. Gonzalez for a traffic violation at approximately 2:38 a.m. near South Hershey and Ridge Road, in Bloomington.

Officers noticed live ammunition in the vehicle, and after further investigation found a firearm with a defaced serial number, an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, 133 rounds of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Gonzalez was arrested for armed violence, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number, unlawful use of weapon/firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery 30 grams or more methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and illegal possession of ammunition/no FOID card.

Gonzalez has been transported to the McLean County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News