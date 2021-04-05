Bloomington police arrest Peoria man on drug and weapon charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a Peoria man on drug and weapon charges Sunday, April 4.

Bloomington police initially pulled over 20-year-old Geovani A. Gonzalez for a traffic violation at approximately 2:38 a.m. near South Hershey and Ridge Road, in Bloomington.

Officers noticed live ammunition in the vehicle, and after further investigation found a firearm with a defaced serial number, an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, 133 rounds of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Gonzalez was arrested for armed violence, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number, unlawful use of weapon/firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery 30 grams or more methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and illegal possession of ammunition/no FOID card.

Gonzalez has been transported to the McLean County Jail.